Kirby (KEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of KEX opened at $120.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.73 and a 200-day moving average of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. Kirby has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $130.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $360,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,533.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $360,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,533.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,657. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,643 shares of company stock worth $3,822,543. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

