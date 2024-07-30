K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Short Interest Down 13.9% in July

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 111.9 days.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of KPLUF stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $19.95.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
