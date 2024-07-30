Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,900 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 560,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 868.4 days.

Get Kyowa Kirin alerts:

Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KYKOF opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. Kyowa Kirin has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38.

About Kyowa Kirin

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and import/export of pharmaceuticals for oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology therapeutic areas in Japan, the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products include ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyowa Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyowa Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.