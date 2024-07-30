Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,900 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 560,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 868.4 days.
Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KYKOF opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. Kyowa Kirin has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38.
About Kyowa Kirin
