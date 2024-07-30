Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) PT Raised to $13.00 at Bank of America

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

LADR has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ladder Capital from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Get Our Latest Report on LADR

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Shares of LADR opened at $12.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.94. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 88.40, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Ladder Capital’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 943,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 123,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,139,000 after buying an additional 49,885 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after buying an additional 19,327 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ladder Capital by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 824,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 63,299 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ladder Capital by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,051,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after purchasing an additional 293,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.