Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT)

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GCT. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

GCT stock opened at $28.77 on Monday. GigaCloud Technology has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $45.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.81.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GigaCloud Technology news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 282,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $10,199,874.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,941 shares in the company, valued at $30,863,370.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 93,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $2,764,638.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,219,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,152,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Xinyan Hao sold 282,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $10,199,874.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 854,941 shares in the company, valued at $30,863,370.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,170,779 shares of company stock valued at $40,688,167 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.