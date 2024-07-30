Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 6.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 7.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of LANC stock opened at $186.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.37. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $215.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.45.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.10%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 74.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LANC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

