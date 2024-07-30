Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,956,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 407,507 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Lantheus by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,867,000 after acquiring an additional 394,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,362,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,271,000 after acquiring an additional 389,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Lantheus by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 501,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,201,000 after acquiring an additional 211,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNTH has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $1,028,037.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,408,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $1,028,037.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,408,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,957.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,262. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $111.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.05. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

