Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Short Interest Up 26.0% in July

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the June 30th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 568,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRMR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,829,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 912,458 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,020,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $13.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

