Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 13,972 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 41,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

