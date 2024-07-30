Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 15,191 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.06. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.