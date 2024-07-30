Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 230,416 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $9,267,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in PayPal by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,737,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,723,000 after acquiring an additional 37,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.26.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

