Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,584 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Rayonier worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Rayonier by 488.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter worth $62,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 371.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 525.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Down 0.5 %

RYN opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.05. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RYN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

