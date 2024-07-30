Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

AMG opened at $183.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.08. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $187.29.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.