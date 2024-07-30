Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PriceSmart worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in PriceSmart by 938.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 181,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,286,000 after buying an additional 164,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,533,000 after purchasing an additional 141,920 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,738,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2,132.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 84,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PriceSmart by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,631,000 after purchasing an additional 60,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $130,274.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,617,006.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PriceSmart news, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $350,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,649.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $130,274.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,617,006.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,040 shares of company stock worth $2,667,721. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $88.53 on Tuesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.69.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSMT. StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

