Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 93.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,978 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,015 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its holdings in GSK by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,063,000 after buying an additional 8,800,822 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in GSK by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,165 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in GSK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,089,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in GSK by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,442 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. grew its position in GSK by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,716,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,385 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.3762 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.71%.

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

