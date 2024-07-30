Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,175 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $413,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.88. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 64.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Baird R W lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

