Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 14,865 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,865 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,358,000 after acquiring an additional 38,951 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 24,290 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 337,462.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 63,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $6,866,240.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,823.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $418,570.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,750.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 63,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $6,866,240.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,823.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,667 shares of company stock worth $30,087,968 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $139.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.76. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $156.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.82 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.66.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMDX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.38.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

