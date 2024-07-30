Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 48,351 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,351 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hayward by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hayward by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hayward by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after purchasing an additional 214,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,000.

In other Hayward news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $615,426.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,393.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,599 shares of company stock worth $1,803,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $16.04.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.33 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 8.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HAYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hayward from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

