Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Universal Health Services in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $4.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.98. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $16.03 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UHS. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

UHS stock opened at $217.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $119.90 and a 52-week high of $219.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,595.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

