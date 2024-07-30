LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. LeMaitre Vascular has set its Q2 guidance at $0.45-0.50 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.73-1.84 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LMAT stock opened at $87.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average of $71.04. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $91.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Capital upgraded LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,079,128 shares in the company, valued at $156,558,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,079,128 shares in the company, valued at $156,558,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $5,216,184.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,133,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,500,499.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,437 shares of company stock worth $10,076,242. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

