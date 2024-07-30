Lenovo Group Limited (LNVGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.75 on August 21st

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.7484 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Lenovo Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Lenovo Group Trading Up 0.4 %

LNVGY opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.85. Lenovo Group has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $31.82.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lenovo Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

