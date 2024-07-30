LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) and Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Head-To-Head Survey

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) and Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares LENZ Therapeutics and Protara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENZ Therapeutics N/A -39.55% -33.40% Protara Therapeutics N/A -58.80% -51.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LENZ Therapeutics and Protara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENZ Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Protara Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

LENZ Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.07%. Protara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,047.19%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than LENZ Therapeutics.

54.3% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LENZ Therapeutics and Protara Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENZ Therapeutics N/A N/A -$124.65 million N/A N/A Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$40.42 million ($3.74) -0.62

Risk and Volatility

LENZ Therapeutics has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LENZ Therapeutics beats Protara Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations. It is also developing intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients receiving parenteral nutrition. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

