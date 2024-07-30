LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) vs. Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Head to Head Review

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) and Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LINKBANCORP and Benchmark Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LINKBANCORP 0 1 0 0 2.00 Benchmark Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

LINKBANCORP presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.93%. Given LINKBANCORP’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe LINKBANCORP is more favorable than Benchmark Bankshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

37.5% of LINKBANCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of LINKBANCORP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LINKBANCORP and Benchmark Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINKBANCORP -5.10% 5.47% 0.56% Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

LINKBANCORP has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benchmark Bankshares has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Benchmark Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. LINKBANCORP pays out -115.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LINKBANCORP and Benchmark Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINKBANCORP $66.29 million 3.99 -$11.97 million ($0.26) -27.23 Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Benchmark Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LINKBANCORP.

Summary

LINKBANCORP beats Benchmark Bankshares on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LINKBANCORP

(Get Free Report)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate, commercial business, commercial real estate construction, land development, residential real estate, home equity, consumer, agricultural, and municipal loans. It also provides online banking, mobile banking, direct and remote deposit, and cash management services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

About Benchmark Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; wealth management services comprising financial solutions, financial and retirement planning, and portfolio management, as well as estate, charitable giving, and trust services; and reorder checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, bill pay, and internet and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Kenbridge, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.