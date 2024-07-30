London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Martin Brand Sells 51,997 Shares

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 51,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,439 ($121.42), for a total value of £4,907,996.83 ($6,313,348.12).
Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 24th, Martin Brand sold 59,996 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,430 ($121.30), for a total value of £5,657,622.80 ($7,277,621.30).
- On Monday, July 22nd, Martin Brand sold 57,488 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,444 ($121.48), for a total value of £5,429,166.72 ($6,983,749.32).
- On Friday, July 19th, Martin Brand sold 14,404 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,415 ($121.11), for a total value of £1,356,136.60 ($1,744,451.51).
- On Monday, July 15th, Martin Brand sold 27,034 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,442 ($121.46), for a total value of £2,552,550.28 ($3,283,445.18).
- On Friday, July 12th, Martin Brand sold 154,578 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,434 ($121.35), for a total value of £14,582,888.52 ($18,758,539.39).
- On Wednesday, July 10th, Martin Brand sold 66,852 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,234 ($118.78), for a total value of £6,173,113.68 ($7,940,717.37).
- On Monday, July 8th, Martin Brand sold 87,283 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,295 ($119.57), for a total value of £8,112,954.85 ($10,436,010.87).
- On Friday, July 5th, Martin Brand sold 19,145 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,315 ($119.82), for a total value of £1,783,356.75 ($2,294,001.48).
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Martin Brand sold 24,487 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,269 ($119.23), for a total value of £2,269,700.03 ($2,919,603.85).
- On Monday, July 1st, Martin Brand sold 27,772 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,334 ($120.07), for a total value of £2,592,238.48 ($3,334,497.66).
London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 9,468 ($121.79) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The company has a market cap of £50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,961.76, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7,784 ($100.13) and a 52 week high of £110.80 ($142.53). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9,377.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,218.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on London Stock Exchange Group
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than London Stock Exchange Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.