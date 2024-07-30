Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Given New $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Longeveron Price Performance
LGVN stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. Longeveron has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54.
Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 2,129.24% and a negative return on equity of 300.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Longeveron will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Longeveron
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors.
