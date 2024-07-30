Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LYPHF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in July

Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LYPHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,485,200 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 8,783,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Luye Pharma Group Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of Luye Pharma Group stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38. Luye Pharma Group has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.37.
About Luye Pharma Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Luye Pharma Group
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Why This Manufacturer is Committing to a Massive Buyback Program
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Top 2 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy as Sector Outperforms
- What is a Dividend King?
- Healthcare Stock Rides the Acute Services Phenomenon to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Luye Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luye Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.