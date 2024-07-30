MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) PT Lowered to $9.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley began coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.44.
MacroGenics Stock Down 1.4 %
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 53.60% and a negative return on equity of 98.01%. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 million. Analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,887,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,401,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after buying an additional 598,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MacroGenics
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
