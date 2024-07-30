MAG Silver Corp. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.05.
Shares of MAG opened at C$18.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$11.15 and a 12 month high of C$19.41. The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.34.
In related news, Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$72,446.61. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
