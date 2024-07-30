Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Update

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MYTAY opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $627.01 million during the quarter. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

