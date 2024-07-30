Maiar DEX (MEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $210,871.39

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 30th. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $17.50 million and approximately $210,871.39 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009041 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,590.03 or 1.00038670 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000975 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00071271 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000402 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $222,342.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

