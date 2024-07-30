Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Bought by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.