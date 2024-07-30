Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MFC. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

MFC stock opened at $25.90 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $27.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

