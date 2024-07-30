Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, May 6th.

MCS opened at $12.48 on Monday. Marcus has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $401.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Marcus had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $138.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marcus will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Marcus by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 71,189 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 564,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Marcus by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

