Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

MCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $12.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marcus has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $401.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $138.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.88 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marcus will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Marcus’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 3,319.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

