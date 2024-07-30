Margaret Chow Sells 2,290 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Margaret Chow sold 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Margaret Chow sold 3,934 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $108,303.02.

On Monday, May 20th, Margaret Chow sold 1,066 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $29,315.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BASE. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 42,434 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 23.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

