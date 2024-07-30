Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) versus Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) Financial Analysis

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) and Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Marqeta and Jacada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marqeta -32.98% -11.84% -9.39% Jacada N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Marqeta and Jacada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marqeta 1 4 11 0 2.63 Jacada 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Marqeta presently has a consensus price target of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 33.93%. Given Marqeta’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Marqeta is more favorable than Jacada.

78.6% of Marqeta shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Marqeta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marqeta and Jacada’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marqeta $676.17 million 4.08 -$222.96 million ($0.36) -14.78 Jacada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jacada has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marqeta.

Summary

Marqeta beats Jacada on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marqeta

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later. Marqeta, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Jacada

(Get Free Report)

Jacada Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the development, marketing and supporting of customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions for the customer service and support markets. It provides a digital customer experience solution, which is a digital interaction platform to bridge the voice and digital disconnect and create cross channel interactions for customers. The company was founded by Gideon Hollander in December 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.