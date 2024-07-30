Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Martinrea International stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

