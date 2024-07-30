Matthews International (MATW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Matthews International to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $471.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.38 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 1.77%. On average, analysts expect Matthews International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MATW opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $859.57 million, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.11. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $47.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

