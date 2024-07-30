Maxpro Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:JMAC) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Free Report) were down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 530,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 617% from the average daily volume of 74,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Stock Down 6.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36.

About Maxpro Capital Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maxpro Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxpro Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.