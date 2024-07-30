Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,700 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 238,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,867.0 days.
Megaport Price Performance
Shares of MGPPF opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. Megaport has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.55.
About Megaport
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Megaport
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Why This Manufacturer is Committing to a Massive Buyback Program
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Top 2 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy as Sector Outperforms
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Healthcare Stock Rides the Acute Services Phenomenon to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.