Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,700 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 238,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,867.0 days.

Get Megaport alerts:

Megaport Price Performance

Shares of MGPPF opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. Megaport has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

About Megaport

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.