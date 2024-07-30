Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $355.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
