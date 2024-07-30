Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.940-8.040 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.4 billion-$64.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.3 billion.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MRK opened at $127.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $323.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.