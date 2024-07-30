Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Merit Medical Systems worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

MMSI stock opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 6.03.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. CL King began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.