Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Merit Medical Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MMSI stock opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMSI. StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Baird R W raised Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

