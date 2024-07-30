MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Receives $15.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several research analysts have commented on MFIC shares. Compass Point raised MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 19.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 42,723 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the second quarter valued at about $578,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFIC opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 41.19%. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is presently 86.86%.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Further Reading

