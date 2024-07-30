MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Receives $15.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.17.
Several research analysts have commented on MFIC shares. Compass Point raised MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MidCap Financial Investment Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of MFIC opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 41.19%. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
MidCap Financial Investment Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is presently 86.86%.
About MidCap Financial Investment
MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.
Further Reading
