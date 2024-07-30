MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) PT Lowered to $14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MFIC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point raised shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.17.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

MFIC opened at $14.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89. MidCap Financial Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

