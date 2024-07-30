Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.42.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $162.70 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $163.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.52.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.2% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 143,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after buying an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 51,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

