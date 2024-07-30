Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MHK. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.42.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $162.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $163.59.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 27.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

