Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Raised to $184.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $184.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Mohawk Industries from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.42.

MHK opened at $162.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.52. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 143,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 51,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

