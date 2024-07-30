Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “speculative buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 430.50% from the company’s previous close.
Movano Stock Performance
MOVE stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. Movano has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.11.
Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movano
Movano Company Profile
Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.
