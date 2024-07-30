Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “speculative buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 430.50% from the company’s previous close.

Get Movano alerts:

Movano Stock Performance

MOVE stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. Movano has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.11.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movano

Movano Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOVE. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Movano by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 413,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 36,230 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movano by 113.8% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 89,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47,441 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Movano during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.